Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'Raavan' To Float New Political Party; Details Here

On the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder, late Kanshi Ram, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad will announce his new political party. As per reports, the announcements will be done at a programme in Delhi. As per reports, Bhim Army spokesperson has informed that the name of the new outfit can be - Azad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awam Party and Azad Samaj Party. He said that the name will be finalized after the Election Commission gives its approval. The party will also release its manifesto and launch a membership drive.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Aazad's Army had its student wing called Bhim Army Students' Federation (BASF). The Bhim Army has also launched a campaign on social media, highlighting the need for a new political party. Chandra Shekhar has called upon Dalits, backwards, Muslims to join and support it.

However, as per news agency PTI, Aazad will join an Opposition front led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president O P Rajbhar. Quoting a party leader, PTI said that there was a meeting between the Dalit outfit leader and the former Uttar Pradesh minister in Lucknow on Monday.

Aazad, who is popularly known as Ravan, will become a part of the Bhagidaari Sankalp Morcha, a front of eight political parties, SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar told PTI. "Bhim Army will also be a part of the front and a formal announcement will be made in the next few days. Today's meeting also deliberated on this," he said, adding that the meeting lasted for around half an hour. Asked to comment on the stand of Aazad on the front, Arvind Rajbhar said: "He will become a part of the front."

Earlier on February 25, appealing for the higher security for the women protesting in Shaheen Bagh, advocate Mehmood Pracha representing Azad in the Shaheen Bagh issue, had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court mentioning violence in North-East Delhi. Slamming BJP leader Kapil Mishra's incendiary remarks ahead of the Maujpur stone-pelting, the affidavit also claims that anti-social elements from UP entered Delhi and vandalised public property.

(with PTI inputs)