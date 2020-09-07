Won’t Let Anyone Forget: Bihar BJP Launches 'Justice For Sushant' Poster-sticker Campaign

The Bihar BJP has launched a campaign seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with stickers and masks bearing the late actor's picture. BJP's cultural cell - Kala Sanskriti Manch - has released stickers and masks with the photo of Sushant and a message that read as 'Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge' which means (we have neither forgotten nor will we let anyone forget).

BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch State coordinator Varun Kumar Singh said that the culture wing has so far printed 30,000 stickers and posters and 30,000 face masks. "We have been using theses as a sign of a movement to seek justice for the late actor who died in Mumbai", Singh said.

The opposition parties in the state have alleged that the BJP's campaign for late actor Sushant has been attempting to give the matter a political angle with the Bihar assembly elections approaching. Reacting to these allegations Singh said "It is not a political issue but a matter close to my heart. Earlier, we demanded a CBI inquiry to probe the matter. I had even sent letters to ministers demanding justice for him'. "We started this movement on June 16. Being a part of BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch, I supported him. He was an artist so am I", Singh said.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said," BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch has been working for the welfare of the artists. They are paying tribute to SSR and they want justice". It was never a political step but a feeling of solidarity, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ranjan of JDU said as the election dates have not been disclosed yet in the state, one cannot connect Sushant's death with the upcoming elections in Bihar. He said, "Instigating someone to commit suicide is the matter of concern".

Latest developments in Sushant's death probe

The CBI, ED and NCB are currently investigating the death case of the Sushant Singh Rajput. Furthermore, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours by the NCB. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the NCB in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh. Republic TV sources have informed that Rhea has admitted to the 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB. Rhea responded to NCB saying that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confessed to being a part of the drugs business and supplying the same, as per sources.

Additionally, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday has also called for a detailed report from Cooper hospital and Mumbai police in connection with the late actor's death. This comes after MSHRC has sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed to enter on the day Sushant died.

