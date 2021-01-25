Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Wishes Speedy Recovery To Ailing Lalu; Can't Call Due To Past Rows

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wished a speedy recovery to his rival and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital by air ambulance on Saturday from Ranchi, following a deterioration in health.

'It is my fervent wish that he gets well as soon as possible', Kumar told reporters when asked about Lalu Prasad undergoing treatment at the AIIMS. For nearly five decades, Nitish has shared a love-hate relationship with friend-turned-rival Lalu

Kumar, however, said he learned about Lalu's health from the news since he has not spoken to him over the telephone. The Chief Minister said he had to remain content with news about the ailing RJD chief through newspapers since his telephonic inquiries about the latter's health in the recent past had triggered a controversy.

READ | Lalu Prasad Yadav Rushed To Hospital, Doctor Says 'lung Infection But Condition Stable'

"I used to frequently call up his personal attendants and enquire about his well being when he had similarly fallen ill in 2018. So many things were said about me because of that."

Notably, in 2017 Kumar had abruptly walked out of the coalition that he had stitched with the RJD and the Congress and formed a new government with the BJP. Later, when Kumar made phone calls to Lalu during his illness in 2018, it led to speculations that he was feeling uneasy in the BJP-led coalition and seeking a reconciliation with the RJD chief.

READ | Lalu Yadav’s Health Deteriorates; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap And Rabri Devi To Visit RIMS

Lalu Yadav shifted to AIIMS

The former Bihar CM was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi. Lalu Yadav, who is convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments. He should be back in Ranchi within a month after his condition improves, said the Inspector General of the jail.

“Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,” RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said.

READ | Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav Shifted To AIIMS Delhi From RIMS As His Health Worsens

READ | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Jharkhand CM Soren Over Health Condition Of Lalu Prasad