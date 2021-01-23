Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav To Be Shifted To AIIMS Delhi From RIMS As His Health Worsens

Amid ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's health issues, his doctor Dr. Umesh Prasad at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday, said that the hospital has decided to shift him to AIIMS Delhi, via air ambulance. But Yadav's son- Tejashwi who has reached RIMS Ranchi has said that a decision will be taken after he looks at the reports. Lalu was admitted to RIMS after he complained of experiencing breathing issues on Thursday - with the hospital confirming a lung infection. Yadav is currently serving his jail term for multiple fodder scams.

Jharkhand: RJD leader & son of Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav arrives at RIMS in Ranchi.



"His health (Lalu Yadav) has deteriorated, he is facing breathing difficulty. I have come to see the reports after which the further decision, that will be taken, will be told to you," he says

On Friday, after visiting his ailing father, Tejashwi said, "Our family wants better treatment for him but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided hereafter all test reports come. His situation is serious, I'll meet Jharkhand Chief Minister tomorrow." "He has already undergone heart surgery earlier and only 25 percent of his kidney is functional. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is facing difficulty while breathing," he added.

On Thursday, Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after experiencing breathlessness. The hospital confirmed that he has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable. With the rapid antigen test of Lalu Prasad Yadav resulting negative, doctors await the RT-PCR report. Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti has already reached RIMS, while Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, and their mother Rabri Devi will reach via a chartered flight from Patna. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta have been monitoring the situation.

On December 12, RIMS' Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating Yadav at RIMS, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Dr Prasad said that the situation is difficult to predict and has given it in writing to authorities. Later, the Jharkhand prisons department said that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is stable and he does not face any medical risks, serving a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement. The Jharkhand High Court also pulled up the authorities for transferring jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward last year without consulting higher authorities.

