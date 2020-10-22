Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At BJP's 'free COVID Vaccine' Promise

Soon after the BJP announced its manifesto for the Bihar elections, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, took a jibe at the promise of providing free COVID vaccine to the people of the state if it is elected back to power. Taking a dig at the manifesto, Gandhi tweeted that the government had just announced 'India's strategy' for access to COVID vaccine, implying that citizens would be provided with the vaccine depending on the upcoming state assembly elections.

GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy.



Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

The BJP launched its manifesto in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, six days ahead of the first phase of Bihar polls. Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav were also present at the occasion. The manifesto titled as '5 Sutra, 1 Lakshaya, 11 Sankalp' is based on BJP's campaign theme for this year's assembly polls in the state - 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. The party which is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and decisions at the Centre alongside Nitish Kumar's development agenda for coming to power has promised to provide free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan had released its manifesto for the elections on October 18. The manifesto was released by the alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and focussed significantly on providing jobs and stopping migration. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand.

The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promised to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also stated that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

The Congress has also released their own manifesto titled 'Badlav Patr' which promises loan waiver for farmers, providing 50 per cent subsidy in electricity bill to the farmers up to 100 Units, and passing a resolution rejecting the three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.