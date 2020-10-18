Bihar Polls: LJP Backs BJP Candidate In Jamui, Paswan Calls For 'vote Against JD(U)'

In a significant development on Saturday, LJP national president Chirag Paswan announced that his party will back Shreyasi Singh, the BJP candidate from the Jamui constituency. Describing the Commonwealth Games gold-winning medalist as his "younger sister", he appealed to LJP workers to extend support in her election campaign. This comes even as several BJP leaders have slammed Paswan for misleading the people of Bihar.

Making it clear that LJP is not part of NDA in Bihar, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar dubbed the Paswan-led party as a "vote-cutter". However, Paswan reiterated that BJP and LJP shall come together to form a 'Young Bihar' and 'New Bihar'. In a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the LJP chief stated that every vote in favour of JD(U) will imply teachers being lathi-charged.

जमुई विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी छोटी बहन श्रेयशी सिंह को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाए।लोजपा के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है की श्रेयशी की मदत करें।भाजपा प्रत्याशी और लोजपा प्रत्याशी ही मिल कर युवा बिहार नया बिहार बनाएँगे।जे॰डी॰यू॰ को दिया गया एक भी वोट शिक्षकों लाठी खाने पर मजबूर करेगा। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 17, 2020

Paswan lauds PM's leadership

In a surprising development ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, LJP- an ally of NDA since 2014 decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Maintaining that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

Reiterating his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president on Friday contended he was the PM's "Hanuman". Opining that the former's photo was in his heart, Paswan added that he was ready to "tear open his chest" to prove this. It is pertinent to note that BJP has affirmed faith in the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism.

