'Bihar RJD Chief Karenge Tej Pratap Ka Swag Se Swagat': JDU Takes Swipe At Lalu's Son

Janata Dal (United) leader Nikhil Mandal on Sunday took a dig at Lalu Yadav's elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, after he created a scene at RJD's Patna office for not being received by party chief Jagdananda Singh.

"Zaleel hone ke baad ab Jagdanand babu karenge Tej Pratap ka swag se swagat [After facing humiliation, Jagdanand Singh will now welcome Tej Pratap with a swag]," said Mandal, targeting Tej Pratap Yadav.

Nikhil Mandal's comments came after Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday lashed out at Jagdanand Singh for not receiving him at the party office. He also fumed at Jagdanand Singh when he was informed that incumbent legislators had to seek an appointment to meet the state party chief.

"Jagdanand Singh weakening the party"

Tej Pratap Yadav further accused Jagdanand Singh of weakening the party and being responsible for the ill health of his father and RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav.

Hitting out at the party chief, Pratap said, "People like Jagdanand are the reason my father is sick. The poor of the nation stand by Lalu Yadav's principles. Here they are asking (MLAs) to take an appointment (to meet him). This is a public's party, anyone can visit the office. People like Jagdanand Singh are weakening the party.

When asked if such was the case when Ram Chandra Purve was state president, he replied, "This was not the case when he was there. He would always greet me when I came to the office. I am the Hasanpur MLA, but he (Jagdanand) has not come to receive me."

He added that Jagdanand Singh has not started writing 'letters to President Kovind demanding Lalu Yadav's release' - an initiative started by Tej Pratap.

Replying to Tej Pratap's allegations, he said, "All 'Azadi Patra' can't be written in a day, it's being done. If anyone is concerned about the party, it's right. This is an internal matter of party." He also said that he wasn't aware of Tej Pratap's visit.

