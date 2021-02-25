BJP Alleges Another Attack On Their Workers By TMC Goons As Poll Battle Intensifies

A few BJP workers were attacked by TMC goons in Jagatdal area on Wednesday, claimed a BJP worker Ram Avtar Prasad. The incident allegedly took place a few kilometers away from Naihati and Barrackpore area, where BJP National President JP Nadda attended various programs.

Private tutor by profession, Yadav claimed, "While we were sitting outside our homes, suddenly 8 to 10 people attacked and questioned us why we were putting BJP flags for Poribortan Yatra. They might belong to TMC."

Political Violence In Bengal

As the Assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. On February 19, a BJP worker named Bikash Debnath was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons in Alipurduar in the poll-bound state when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. As per the victim, 10 to 15 TMC workers attacked him and now a complaint has been lodged with the police. Bikash is currently admitted to a nearby hospital. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years.

West Bengal gears up for Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

