BJP Alleges TMC Goons Attacked Karyakarta's Mother; BJP & CPI(M) Slam Mamata Govt

Lashing out at the Trinamool government, BJP on Sunday, slammed TMC goons for allegedly attacking a BJP karyakarta's mother in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas. Questioning whether the victim was not 'Bengal's daughter', BJP leaders asked CM Mamata Banerjee if perpetrators will be punished. Three TMC goons allegedly entered a BJP karyakarta's home and beat up his mother on Saturday, as claimed by BJP. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP leaders slam Mamata for attack on karyakarta's mother

TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted that 'Even our Mothers are not safe in this State!', while BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said that to 'restore sanity and decorum in public life, the state needs a new political order'. Similarly, Amit Malviya claimed the victim's crime was 'she was mother of a BJP karyakarta'. Slamming TMC, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tweeted 'shamless cannot be shamed'.

নিজেকে বাংলার মেয়ে বলে দাবি করেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী, আর তার শাসনেই বাংলার মায়েরা আজ অসুরক্ষিত। তাই বাংলার মা-বোনেদের সম্মান ও সুরক্ষা নিশ্চিত করতে প্রয়োজন আসল পরিবর্তন।



Shame! Even our Mothers are not safe in this State! Will the perpetrators of this brutal attack ever be punished? https://t.co/gpr5k2R2UH pic.twitter.com/ervZ0X2PLP — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 28, 2021

This is what politics in West Bengal has been reduced to. A culture of violence and hate led to this old woman being beaten up because her son is a BJP worker. To restore sanity and decorum in public life, the state needs a new political order. https://t.co/p5MyPUu6A8 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) February 28, 2021

Is she not a daughter of Bengal? She was beaten mercilessly by TMC goons. Her crime?



She is the mother of a BJP karyakarta... pic.twitter.com/O5xJquujXa — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 28, 2021

I would have said shame on TMC but the shameless cannot be shamed. https://t.co/3Vqoq9BZ5j — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) February 28, 2021



BJP karyakarta's mother attacked

On Saturday, BJP worker Gopal Majumdar alleged that three TMC workers entered his house and attacked his mother in Nimta, North Dumdum. An FIR has been registered. Visuals of the victim show her face swollen and purple bruises all over face.

Talking to ANI, the victim said, "They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

BJP's Bengal push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. With BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, PM Modi holding regular public meetings, roadshows in Bengal, the saffron party has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his tw brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya and many others.

