BJP’s Challenge To Mamata Banerjee: 'Contest Only From Nandigram' As TMC Unveils Slogan

Issuing a challenge to incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Locket Chatterjee have suggested that the TMC chief must contest only from Nandigram if she was so sure of her victory in the upcoming Bengal polls in April May. Pitting ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in a potential poll battle, BJP is urging Banerjee to ditch her stronghold Bhawanipore. While Mamata has decided to contest from Nandigram and Bhawanipore, BJP is yet to declare Suvendu Adhikari as its pick for Nandigram. This development comes hours after TMC unveiled its new poll slogan - "BANGLA NIJER MEYEKEI CHAY", which means- BENGAL WANTS ITS OWN DAUGHTER.

BJP challenge Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has announced her candidature from Nandigram. If, as an incumbent CM, she is sure of winning the seat, let her announce that it will be the only seat she will contest from, so that she can be later held to her words and can’t renege.



If not, then we know... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2021

বর্তমান মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতা ব্যানার্জী নন্দীগ্রামে প্রার্থী হিসেবে যদি নিজের জয় সম্পর্কে নিশ্চিত হয়ে থাকেন, তিনি ঘোষণা করুন যে শুধু ঐ কেন্দ্র থেকেই তিনি প্রার্থী হবেন, যাতে পরে তিনি নিজের কথা থেকে তিনি সরে আসতে না পারেন।

অন্যথা তিনি কি করবেন জানা আছে.. — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) February 20, 2021

Mamata challenges Adhikari

Intensifying the battle for Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on 18 January, announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari. The ex-Nandigram MLA was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - which led to the fall of the 34-year CPI(M) govt and the rise of Mamata Banerjee.

In response, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes, while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata. Adding that if BJP gives him the ticket, he will pack up the 'private ltd party Trinamool' from Nandigram. Later, taking a jibe at the recent exits from Trinamool, Adhikari also asked if the CM will contest from all their seats - apart from Bhawanipore and Nandigram.

"Nandigram will not forgive Mamata. Today she announced her candidature from Nandigram - such decisions can be taken in a 'Pvt Ltd party' - she and her Bhaipo takes all these decisions. BJP is an organised one, unlike TMC - if BJP gives a ticket to me or anyone else. I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes," he roared, unofficially announcing his own candidature from Nandigram.

Bengal poll battle

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and have now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. Banerjee has hit out at BJP, saying she will 'fight alone if needed'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet.

