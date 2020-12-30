BJP Concedes "Naturally CM Candidate Will Be From AIADMK'; Reaffirms NDA Alliance In TN

Assuaging its NDA ally - AIADMK, BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi, on Wednesday, assured that AIADMK was the BJP's largest NDA ally in Tamil Nadu and naturally, the Chief Ministerial pick will be from the AIADMK. Backing AIADMK's pick - incumbent CM E Palaniswami (EPS) - he said that the NDA Co-ordination committee will officially announce the CM pick, once elections are announced. CT Ravi added that Tamil Nadu was awaiting to bring AIADMK led NDA back to power in 2021 Assembly Elections.

BJP: 'Naturally CM pick will be from AIADMK'

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in NDA alliance. It is natural that the Chief Minister will be from largest partner.



At present, Thiru @CMOTamilNadu is Our Chief Minister. Once Elections are announced, the NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the CM candidate. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 30, 2020

AIADMK-BJP tussle

Meanwhile, the tussle between AIADMK and its saffron ally - BJP, reached new heights, as the BJP is yet to announce a state alliance with the Dravidian party, while the AIADMK announced EPS as its CM pick, launching his re-election campaign ("Vetrinadai Podum Tamizhagam"), on Tuesday. In its national party meet on Sunday, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy said that the BJP has to endorse EPS' candidature for the CM's post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink of its 2021 electoral options. Mumnuswamy's fiery speech was in the presence of CM EPS and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS), who kept mum.

"Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said. In response, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong", after meeting both EPS and OPS. With superstar Rajinikanth announcing that he will not launch his political outfit, eyeing his massive fanbase, AIADMK said, ''AIADMK will get Rajinikanth's support even if he doesn't join politics".

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

