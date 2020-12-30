Tamil Nadu DyCM OPS Says Rajinikanth Took The Right Decision In Aborting Political Plunge

A day after Rajinikanth announced that he won't begin his political journey due to his health worries, Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu O Paneerselvam has said that the Superstar has taken the correct decision. This comes after AIADMK made it clear to the BJP that it should remember that AIADMK is the big brother in the NDA alliance and people of Tamil Nadu will only accept a CM candidate chosen by the party, hinting that any deal of the saffron party with Rajinikanth or others would require ADMK's nod. However, state minister D Jayakumar after Rajini's exit claimed that he would support AIADMK, and BJP's Khusboo Sundar made an open offer to the superstar to join her party. Meanwhile, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that he will seek Rajini's support as a friend.

OPS said, "I wished him well when he announced that he will start his own party. Every person in a democracy has the right to start their own party. Now that he has dropped this plan stating health reasons, I express solidarity in his decision. If there is a wall, then only one can draw pictures, similarly if there is good health, then one can govern."

Rajinikanth's political plunge ends

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. After he was discharged, he announced that he won't join politics, taking his supporters by surprise. The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party on January subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing on his maiden CM-term, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that launch about his political party will be made in January.

