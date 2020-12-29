TN CM EPS Claims 'I Don't Aspire For CM Post' As AIADMK Launches His Re-election Campaign

Launching the AIADMK's poll campaign titled - "Vetrinadai Podum Tamizhagam" (Tamil Nadu leading the way), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami (EPS), on Tuesday, said that 'he did not aspire the post of CM', but rather considered himself as the "in-charge" having overall responsibility to "execute the task" people assign to him. With the AIADMK officially launching EPS as the CM candidate at Rasipuram, the incumbent CM said 'people were the real CM'. Such sentiments were also echoed by 7-time Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, claiming it was BJP who persuaded him to take up the post. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

"I was introduced as the chief minister. But I see everyone of you as chief minister. The people are the real chief ministers because you gave me this post which I accepted as in-charge to serve you, to execute the task you assign to me. Like others, I don't aspire for the chief minister's chair because as one hailing from a village I wish to work hard," Palaniswami said.

AIADMK-BJP tussle

Meanwhile, the tussle between AIADMK and its saffron ally - BJP continues as the BJP is yet to announce a state alliance with the Dravidian party. In its national party meet on Sunday, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy said that the BJP has to endorse EPS' candidature for the CM's post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink of its 2021 electoral options. Mumnuswamy's fiery speech was in the presence of CM EPS and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS), who kept mum.

"Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said. In response, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong", after meeting both EPS and OPS. With superstar Rajinikanth announcing that he will not launch his political outfit, eyeing his massive fanbase, AIADMK said, ''AIADMK will get Rajinikanth's support even if he doesn't join politics".



Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

