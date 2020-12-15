'BJP Is The Tukde Tukde Gang': SAD Chief Launches Scathing Attack On The Government

Condemning the statements by several BJP leaders alleging the presence of 'anti-national elements' amongst the agitating farmers, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the saffron party of creating a communal divide in the country. In a scathing attack on the BJP leadership, the junior Badal labelled the ruling party as the 'real Tukde Tukde gang' and issued a stern warning to the party leadership to refrain from accusing the agitating farmers of being 'anti-nationals'. The SAD chief also stated that those who are in favour of the Centre are called 'Desh Bhakts' whereas those against the government are labelled as 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.

In a video message on Tuesday, the SAD chief also accused the Centre of 'pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames'. He said, "It is an emotion, not just expression - Jai Jawan Jai Kisan - Now, the Jawan has also stepped into the movement, and the Kisan is also protesting. The BJP government should leave behind its arrogant attitude, and listen to the farmers. The people who have made these laws, have never practised farming in their whole lives."

"It is unfortunate that there are attempts to divide the country on communal lines. Those who are in their favour are called 'Desh Bhakts' and those who are against the government are labelled as 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. In reality, BJP is the Tukde Tukde Gang. The BJP will try to end the brotherhood in Punjab, but the SAD will now allow it. I want to warn the BJP leadership to refrain from accusing the farmers. The agitating farmers are desh bhakts, their children are serving at the border to protect the country," Badal added.

NDA's long-standing ally - the Shiromani Akali Dal - had severed its ties with the ruling party at the Centre over the three contentious farm laws. The party's lone minister in the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also tendered her resignation over the introduction of the farm laws which has now led to a nationwide stir by the farmers. Moreover, former Punjab CM and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal went on to return his Padma Vibhushan as a mark of protest against the Centre and to express solidarity with the farmers.

Farmers' agitation continues

Meanwhile, farmers remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws as the protests at the borders of the national capital have now entered its 20th day. Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. On Monday, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

