BJP Lashes Out At Congress & Senior Leader Anand Sharma Over ISF Alliance For Bengal Polls

After Congress leader Anand Sharma criticized Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's move to join hands with ISF and left parties ahead of West Bengal polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday has hit back at the grand-old party and Anand Sharma.

On their Twitter handle, the saffron-party said, "Such is the burden of loyalty that he despite being PCC President, floor leader in LS, and a former Union Minister gets insulted on stage, yet he is made to live with this insult and defend communal elements. What a pitiable position to be in."

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has also slammed Congress for its move and said, "While the heir-apparent alleges death of democracy in India, Congress's core members expose the withering condition of free-speech within the party. If there was ever an award for the most foot-in-mouth moments, the Congress will emerge victorious hands down."

Anand Sharma Disgruntled

Anand Sharma has criticized the move by Congress party members in West Bengal over their alliance with the ISF and had tweeted "Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC."

Reacting to Sharma 's statement, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that he and the other party members were in Bengal to bring all the 'secular forces together' so Congress can avail more seats that the Left has agreed to offer it. “The CPM after talks with the ISF has given it 30 seats. And the Congress has got 92 seats from the Left," Chowdhary was quoted as saying by ANI.

ISF is a party that was recently formed by Abbas Siddiqui of the Furfura Sharif shrine in Hooghly of West Bengal. Congress that is aiming to defeat the ruling TMC and the contesting BJP in the upcoming Bengal polls, was in Bengal in a rally where Siddiqui joined the Left-Front Congress alliance. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary who is the West Bengal Congress President had attended this rally with other senior party members.

(With ANI Inputs)