Sandeep Dikshit Backs Anand Sharma; Slams Cong-ISF Alliance But Adds 'parties Can Change'

Amid the deepening rift in Congress, party leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday said that Congress must avoid allying with communal parties like the Indian Secular front (ISF) for the sake of Bengal polls. While he backed 'G-23' leader Anand Sharma's complaint against allying with ISF, he said that 'erstwhile extremist parties can change' - citing Shiv Sena's example. Congress has allied with Left and ISF to counter BJP and TMC in the upcoming Bengal polls. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Dikshit: 'Must not ally with communal parties'

"To some extent (Anand Sharma) he is right we should avoid a communalist party for the alliance. Having an alliance with a communalist party just for sake of election is wrong. WB Cong should look into this. But other thing is erstwhile extremist parties have changed at present like Shiv Sena. If such parties are changed and want to come with us we should welcome them. Anand Sharma point should be taken as well, " said Dikshit.

Anand Sharma Vs Adhir Ranjan

Commenting on the Congress' alliance with the Left and ISF, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma vociferously opposed the alliance stating that Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists. Terming the endorsement of WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to the ISF tie-up as "shameful", Sharma asked him to issue a clarification. Sharma is among the 23 leaders who had questioned the functioning of Congress and demanded elections at all levels of the party and has held a 3-day tour in Jammu where he asserted 'Congress has weakened in the past decade'.

Reacting to Sharma's outburst, Chowdhury hinted that this decision had been approved by the Congress high command. Taking a dig at the ex-Union Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "I am the president of a state unit. I do not take any step unilaterally or out of my own free will without permission (of the high command)."

Left-Congress-ISF alliance

On Sunday, the 'grand alliance' addressed a joint rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, vowing to defeat BJP and Trinamool in the upcoming polls. Top leaders like Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, ISF chief Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui addressed the massive rally which 8 lakh people attended. While Congress is yet to forge an alliance with ISF, the Left has given ISF 30 seats of its choice.

Siddiqui has stated that he will contest on 70-80 seats, demanding the Nandigram seat - where Mamata Banerjee will face Suvendu Adhikari. Siddiqui, who has also held talks with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has stated that he will not field candidates where AIMIM is contesting. Recently, the Congress-Left alliance has had seat-sharing talks for all 294 seats in Bengal Assembly, but refused to share the formula agreed upon. As of January 28, the parties decided that among the total 193 seats, the Left will fight in 101, while Congress will contest in 92 seats. The remaining 101 seats will be decided later, said Congress. While Congress has allied with the Left in its bid to end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year term and fight an emerging BJP in Bengal, Congress is the prime opponent against the Left government in Kerala.

