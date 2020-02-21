Pro-Pak Slogan Case: Karnataka HM Says Anti-CAA Protestors Using Students To Stoke Hatred

A day after a 19-year-old student activist was arrested for raising "Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)" at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said anti-CAA protesters are using students to stoke hatred across India which is part of a larger conspiracy. Sources report that Bommai is currently probing into Leona's alleged Maoist links.

"Amulya has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. We are looking into the background of the whole thing. She has shared similar things on social media. We are trying to ascertain who were the organisers of this protest," Basavaraj Bommai told ANI.

He added the incident was part of a larger conspiracy of the anti-CAA agitation. "The protesters are trying to stoke hatred amongst communities. They are using students of JNU, AMU and other universities. In the present case, they used Amulya who comes from a Naxal-affected region."

'Pro-Pakistan' slogans

Student activist Amulya Leona raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Bengaluru anti-CAA rally that was also attended by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The police have charged Leona with sedition under Section 124A, 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Moreover, she has also been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The 19-year old student had grabbed the mike and raised certain slogans during Owaisi's address, which led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away.

Owaisi condemns 'Pro-Pak' slogans

Condemning Leona's statement, Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. He also reaffirmed that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark. The Hyderabad MP maintained that for AIMIM it was always 'Bharat Zindabad' and they had nothing to do with Pakistan. The BJP then targeted him for the incident.

