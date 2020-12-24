BJP Mirrors Rahul Gandhi's 'Incompetent Man' Jibe Back At Him; Says 'Man Knows Nothing'

Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that an "incompetent" man is running the system on behalf of three or four other people without any understanding of anything. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day over the Centre's farm laws.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called the Congress leader "an incompetent man." Taking to Twitter, Patra shared Rahul's statement and said, "There’s an “incompetent man” who doesn’t understand anything!! How very true from Rafale to Abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq & now Farm Laws ..indeed this MAN knows NOTHING!!"

From Rafale to Abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq & Now Farm Laws ..indeed this MAN knows NOTHING!! https://t.co/AokvsZtKji — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 24, 2020

"I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," said Rahul Gandhi. To a question from a journalist, the Congress leader said, "Democracy? Which country are you talking about? There is no democracy in India."

"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," he said on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. "PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he added. The Congress leader added that the Government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws.

Rahul Gandhi handed over the purported list of 2 crore signatories who they claim are against the farm laws. However, Republic TV accessed the documents and found that there are no contact numbers or address of the farmers that the Congress party claims have signed the documents against farm laws.

The authenticity of the documents are under the scanner and accordingly BJP's Gaurav Bhatia has said that parties like Congress are politicising the issue even as Centre is continuing its talks with the farmers. Bhatia has also raised questions on the internal chaos in the Congress party stating that Gandhi family is playing 'musical chairs' with the president's post of the party.

