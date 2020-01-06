'We Believed Indian Muslims Are Real Indians, Nothing New In Owaisi's Remark': BJP MLC

BJP MLC from Telangana Ramchander Rao on Sunday reacted to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's statement and said that BJP has always thought of Muslims as real Indians. Asaddudin Owaisi had earlier slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for sharing a video of the RSS march via his Twitter handle in December.

Owaisi said that the video shared by Pakistani PM was false and it is from Bangladesh. Owaisi also added that the Muslim community is proud to be Indian.

Rao said that Owaisi has only reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been always saying, "What Asaduddin Owaisi must think is that the BJP has always believed that Indian Muslims are the real Indians because when they had the opportunity to go away during Partition, they decided to stay in India. Therefore, there is nothing new in these statements by Owaisi.

He has only repeated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have said. We believe that they are Indians as they are here with us," Rao told ANI.

Ramchander Rao slams Owaisi

Rao further lashed our at the AIMIM MP for inciting the Muslims against the Central government. Owaisi has been very vocal in criticising the government against the CAA, NRC, and the NPR. The MP had also led a delegation of Muslim leaders to meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on December 25, urging him to not to conduct National Population Register (NPR) process in the state.

"He has been inciting the Indian Muslims against the Indian Government till now. Now that the CAA has come, they are taking the Indian flag in hand and singing the national anthem, we welcome it," Ramchander Rao added.



MoS slams Imran Khan

The MoS Home, GK Reddy has also slammed the Pak PM for the same video via Twitter. He said that Pakistan should focus on the persecution of minorities unfolding in his country.

Reddy also asserted that RSS is a "disciplined" organisation and they have been carrying out marches since 1925. MoS further added that India is a"secular" nation and Pakistan is a country that has been sheltering terrorists on its soil.

A rogue nation which patented genocide by systematic persecution of Hindus in their country and which breeds terror across the world including giving shelter to cannibals like Osama Bin Laden blames a disciplined cultural organisation meant for protecting values.



1/2 https://t.co/NIAmAM8Mfk — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 4, 2020

