BJP MP Sangeeta Singh Deo Alleges Manhandling By Congress MPs During Lok Sabha Session

Amid the ongoing Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sangeeta Singh Deo has alleged that she was attacked by Congress MPs in the Parliament on Tuesday. Deo has accused Congress MPs of pushing and manhandling her. In her statement, the BJP MP named Congress MP Ramya and Jothimani and said, "they held me, scratched my elbow and hit me. I was about to fall when Smriti Irani helped me back. This is not how Parliamentary democracy works."

Ruckus in Parliament

Earlier on Monday, BJP and Congress members had pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day.

On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla. The speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work. Notably, members from nine parties consisting of SP, BSP, CPM, TMC, RJD, CPI, INC, Shiv Sena and NCP were part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Republic TV has also accessed a video which shows TMC MP Mahua Mitra tearing and throwing paper on the floor of Lok Sabha to create a commotion.

On Monday, opposition members had started raising slogans from the Well against the government. The Lower House was adjourned three times till 4.30 pm as the ruckus continued. Today also ruckus was witnessed in both the houses over the Delhi riots.

Earlier a delegation of Congress party headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders of the Congress party also met with President Ram Nath Kovind and raised the issue of Delhi riots, while demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rukus continued today as well, after which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Lok Sabha till noon. Opposition leaders continuously demanded a discussion in both the houses on Delhi riots.

