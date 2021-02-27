BJP Office Vandalised In Bengal's North 24 Parganas As Political Violence Continues

A BJP office in the Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday has been vandalized. The saffron party alleged that the TMC goons are responsible for the vandalism and has lodged a police complaint.

On February 25, a few BJP workers were attacked by TMC goons in the Jagatdal area, claimed a BJP worker Ram Avtar Prasad. The incident allegedly took place a few kilometers away from Naihati and Barrackpore area, where BJP National President JP Nadda attended various programs during his visit to the state.

Political Violence In Bengal

As the Assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. On February 19, a BJP worker named Bikash Debnath was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons in Alipurduar in the poll-bound state when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. As per the victim, 10 to 15 TMC workers attacked him and now a complaint has been lodged with the police. Bikash is currently admitted to a nearby hospital. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years.

West Bengal gears up for Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to polls in April-May 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

