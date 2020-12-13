BJP President JP Nadda Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Isolation

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he had tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, Nadda revealed that his test results had come positive and he had been advised home isolation by his doctors. The BJP President also advised everyone who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Nadda's 2-day visit to West Bengal

It is important to mention that JP Nadda had just returned from his visit to West Bengal where he had addressed several press conferences and rallies ahead of the 2021 state assembly elections. The BJP President had reached Kolkata on a two-day visit on December 9 where he had inaugurated BJP's West Bengal State Election Office, addressed the 'Aar Noi Annay' rally in Bhawanipur Vidhan Sabha, and had held a press conference in Kolkata amongst other things.

The leader was also in close contact with the top brass of the Bengal BJP including state President Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, and Kailash Vijayvargiya. Notably, during his visit, Nadda's convoy was attacked when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting with party workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP President is also scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 18 for three days to chalk out a strategy for BJP for the 2022 BMC elections and other Gram Panchayat polls. The leader's visits come as a part of his 120-day nationwide tour in a bid to expand and strengthen the saffron party's reach across all states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

