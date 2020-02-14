The Debate
Why Insist On Pak Clean Chit?: BJP Answers Rahul's Pulwama Questions With Some Of Its Own

Politics

BJP spokespersons Amit Malviya and Gaurav Bhatia questioned Rahul Gandhi after the latter vehemently politicised the Pulwama terror attack on its anniversary

BJP spokespersons Amit Malviya and Gaurav Bhatia questioned Rahul Gandhi after the latter vehemently politicised the Pulwama terror attack, one year to the day from when 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred in the worst terror attack on the forces in decades.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Sinks To New Low, Asks 'who Benefited Most From Pulwama Terror Attack?'

'Are you supporting Pakistan?'

After Rahul Gandhi had asked 'who had benefited from the attack?' but had refused to name Pakistan in his 3-point salvo, Malviya took to Twitter and asked whether the former Congress President suggested that Pakistan was not responsible and whether Rahul was disappointed that India's armed forces took a resolute action. 

Bhatia, on the other hand, said that Gandhi's question reflects his mentality and that he would never understand the weight of the martyrs that PM Modi shouldered. 

READ: 'How Did RDX Reach? Probe First, Then Memorial': NCP Questions Centre Over Pulwama Attack

Here is Rahul Gandhi's tweet:

READ: 'India Will Never Forget Their Martyrdom': PM Modi Mourns On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

READ: Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack, Feels Honoured To Train Their Children

