Why Insist On Pak Clean Chit?: BJP Answers Rahul's Pulwama Questions With Some Of Its Own

BJP spokespersons Amit Malviya and Gaurav Bhatia questioned Rahul Gandhi after the latter vehemently politicised the Pulwama terror attack, one year to the day from when 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred in the worst terror attack on the forces in decades.

'Are you supporting Pakistan?'

...allowed the attack? Are you, Mr Gandhi, suggesting that Pakistan is not responsible for the attack in Pulwama? Why would you insist on giving them a clean chit? Did you not see Indian forces take out terrorists in Balakot? Are you disappointed that India took resolute action? https://t.co/Eu7EYy8QZs — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 14, 2020

After Rahul Gandhi had asked 'who had benefited from the attack?' but had refused to name Pakistan in his 3-point salvo, Malviya took to Twitter and asked whether the former Congress President suggested that Pakistan was not responsible and whether Rahul was disappointed that India's armed forces took a resolute action.

Bhatia, on the other hand, said that Gandhi's question reflects his mentality and that he would never understand the weight of the martyrs that PM Modi shouldered.

This tweet reflects your sick mentality.

India takes strong objection to the 1st question you raised?

Teary eyes, broken hearts don't think of benefits, cowards do

You will never understand the weight of 40 martyrs' coffins that Shri @narendramodi ji shouldered#PulwamaAttack https://t.co/D4DotsrCY0 pic.twitter.com/t2UXmGpRyZ — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) February 14, 2020

Here is Rahul Gandhi's tweet:

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

