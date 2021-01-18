BJP Replies To Mamata's Nandigram Poll Challenge; Wonders If 'CM Is Feeling Jittery'

Reacting to Mamata's 'Nandigram' challenge, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya on Monday, questioned if the CM was unsure hence was mulling to contest from Bhawanipore and Nandigram in upcoming Bengal polls. Claiming that the BJP had pushed back the TMC (by 496 votes) in one ward in the Bhawanipore constituency, Malviya added that Mamata was 'jittery'. Mamata Banerjee's challenge comes directly to Nandigram's ex-MLA Suvendu Adhikari - who recently joined BJP.

BJP says "Mamata is jittery"

Mamata Banerjee’s decision to shift seat from Bhowanipore to Nandigram, for the first time in 10 years, indicates her political nervousness...



Will she explain why IPS Satyajit Bandopadhyay, chargesheeted by CBI for firing on protesting farmers in Nandigram, was inducted in TMC? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 18, 2021

The BJP had pushed back the TMC (by 496 votes) in Mamata Banerjee’s own ward (KMC Ward No 73) under Bhowanipore Assembly constituency during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That explains Pishi’s jitteriness and decision to change her seat...



If the CM is not sure, can her party win? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 18, 2021

Mamata: "Will contest from Nandigram"

Intensifying the battle for Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvenu Adhikari. The ex-Nandigram MLA was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - which led to the fall of the 34-year CPI(M) govt and the rise of Mamata Banerjee. While BJP is yet to announce its candidates, Suvendu Adhikari will eye to contest from his home ground - Nandigram.

"Trinamool will fight and win the election from Nandigram in the upcoming 2021 state assembly polls. TMC will win every seat. I will announce the candidates very soon. But, what if I contest 2021 election from Nandigram?? What do you all think about it? I will contest both from Bhawanipur and Nandigram. In case, I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else would contest I would request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat," she said.

What is the Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, Trinamool had spearheaded a massive protest against the Left government's move to acquire farmlands for a special economic zone (SEZ) to set up a chemical hub at Nandigram. The move evoked a massive outrage in the region with Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) blocking roads in Nandigram, which was broken by the state police deploying 3000 officers - leading to clashes between locals and police, with at least 11 killed in police firing. Launching the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' campaign, Trinamool severely resisted the land acquisition, leading to the govt shifting the project to Nayachar. The govt's severe police action and Mamata's aggressive protests led to the fall of the Left government in 2011- heralding her first term as CM. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

