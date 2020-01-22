Now, Pakistan Quotes Naseeruddin Shah To Tell 'bitter Truth' About India

Moments after actor Anupam Kher responded to Naseeruddin Shah for calling him a "clown" and a "sycophant", Pakistan Minister quoted the latter's interview. Pakistan's controversial Minister Fawad Chaudhry in broken English attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that it has 'taken over India' on Twitter.

The Pakistani Minister said, "The bitter truth is that extremists of RSS have taken over India, I hope every progressive Indian shares the grief." In an interview, Shah said that he has started to realise that he cannot live in India as a 'Muslim.'

Anupam Kher attacks Naseeruddin Shah

In 2018, actor Naseeruddin Shah said that Anupam Kher does not talk reasonably and in 2020, now the former took a dig at Anupam Kher yet again and called him a 'clown' in an interview. Responding to Shah, Kher took to his Twitter to share a video message for 'Jenaab Naseeruddin Shah Saab'. He said, "I saw the interview you gave about me. Thank you. I don't take you or your opinions seriously. Even though I have never bad-mouthed about you.

"But now I will say — you have spent your entire life (even after achieving success) in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Virat Kohli... then I am sure, I am in great company." He added, "And no one has taken your statement seriously because we all know that this is not you... but the external substance you have consumed since years... and that is why you can't differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. If by saying bad about me gives you the publicity for 2-3 days, then I wish you this happiness. May God bless you. And do you know what is in my blood? Hindustan. Do understand this."

Naseeruddin Shah who has been quite vocal with his views on the current ruling party took a sharp jibe at Anupam Kher and said, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it."

