Now, Imran Khan Babbles Blaming Bollywood For Rise In Sex Crimes & Pedophilia In Pakistan

Making yet another attempt to blame India, Pakistan Chief Minister Imran Khan while addressing people via You Tube spoke about the increasing crimes in his country. He said that the primary reason for the increase in sex crime and drug abuse in Pakistan are mobile phones. Blaming the content, he said that Bollywood and Hollywood are the reason that "such content" reaches Pakistan.

Jinnah's two-nation theory 'more acknowledged reality' today: Gen Bajwa

"It is very important for us to understand that Pakistan is facing a very big challenge and that is because of mobile phones. Mobile phones have enabled the availability of such content to children that was never available in entire human history. Now there is a fallout. This is the main reason of drugs getting inside schools. I did not realise it until I came to power. A sex crime is skyrocketing, paedophilia, child pornography is going on in Pakistan," Imran Khan said.

Blaming Bollywood and Hollywood, Khan went on to add: "We are trying to clampdown. But one more reason is the content, content comes from Hollywood, then to Bollywood and then to Pakistan. People here do not realise that we are consuming the most harmful thing of western civilization."

Imran Khan's govt approves amendment to Pakistan Army Act in an emergency meeting

Pakistan admits PoK is Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Earlier on January 19, in a massive embarrassment for Pakistan, Imran Ismail- the governor of Pakistan’s Sindh province referred to the occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir as “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” (PoK). Ismail wrote this on Twitter while posting an article with reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s willingness to conduct a plebiscite or a referendum in PoK. Officially, Pakistan has never admitted to illegally occupying parts of J&K and calls it ‘Azad Kashmir’. After considerable outrage on social media in Pakistan, Ismail- who is also a senior leader of Khan’s PTI party deleted his tweet.

Rattled By Gen. Naravane's PoK Remark, Pakistan Army Reviews Security Situation Along LoC

'Pakistan is ready for a referendum or a plebiscite'

This came after Pakistan PM Imran Khan while speaking to Ines Pohl, the Editor-in-Chief of Deutsche Welle stated that he wanted the people of Kashmir to have a say in their future. Moreover, he claimed that Pakistan was ready for a referendum or a plebiscite in PoK as well. Khan was responding to a question on giving a choice to the people of PoK Imran Khan stated, “Let the people of Kashmir decide what they want. Pakistan is ready for a referendum or a plebiscite. Let them decide whether they want to remain with Pakistan or to be independent.”

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Pakistani Guv admits J&K occupation, deletes 'PoK' post after backlash