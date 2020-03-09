MASSIVE: 17 MP Congress MLAs In Bengaluru; BJP Could Move No-confidence Against Kamal Nath

In a massive escalation of the recent political instability in the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, the BJP is set to move a no-confidence motion in the state's assembly, as according to sources, 17 Congress MLAs are in Bengaluru at a resort on the outskirts of the city. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. 17 MLAs going missing would pose a serious threat to the Kamal Nath government.

Of the 17, six are said to be ministers from the Madhya Pradesh government. They flew in via three chartered planes on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had accused BJP of 'abducting' Congress MLAs and called for a probe as to who arranged for the Charter plane to fly 4 Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. Claiming that the Yediyurappa government which had already successfully made the Congress-JD(S) government fall in Karnataka, was behind this, Congress demanded answers. Subsequent to that, two MLAs returned to the party fold, whereas another tendered his resignation.

CM Kamal Nath flies to Delhi

Amidst the crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has flown to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule.

Sources also revealed that Kamal Nath would be meeting party member and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with whom he often doesn't see eye-to-eye, and who has been slightly aloof from the entire matter thus far despite some of the wantaway MLAs allegedly belonging to his camp.

Poached MPs from Scindia's camp?

Trouble had mounted for Nath after Scindia had refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Scindia was called to rein control of the situation but he allegedly refused to intervene.

Scindia who is allegedly 'unwell' also skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi. Soon after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Kamal Nath said, "I will follow the directions of Sonia Gandhiji. We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We also discussed a lot of issues." When asked about the internal rift with Scindia, Nath seemingly evaded the question.

Fast-paced developments in MP Politics

According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back. Sources say that two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing.

On Friday, Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, accusing the Congress of factionalism and corruption. However, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati stated that Dang had not submitted the resignation to him in person, and that appropriate steps would be taken once it was done.

The Majority Maths

In the 230-member Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party. Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator each.

