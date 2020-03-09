MP CM Kamal Nath Jets Off To Meet Sonia Gandhi Amid Crisis; Scindia Not On Hand

Amidst the crisis that has broken out in the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh Government, the Chief Minister has flown to Delhi to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule.

Sources also revealed that Kamal Nath would be meeting party member and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with whom he often doesn't see eye-to-eye, and who has been slightly aloof from the entire matter thus far despite some of the wantaway MLAs allegedly belonging to his camp.

Poached MP's from Scindia's camp?

Trouble had mounted for Nath after Scindia had refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Scindia was called to rein control of the situation but he allegedly refused to intervene.

Scindia who is allegedly 'unwell' also skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi. Soon after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Kamal Nath said, "I will follow the directions of Sonia Gandhiji. We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We also discussed a lot of issues." When asked about the internal rift with Scindia, Nath seemingly evaded the question.

Fast-paced developments in MP Politics

According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back. Sources say that two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing.

On Friday, Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, accusing the Congress of factionalism and corruption. However, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said Dang had not submitted the resignation to him in person, and that appropriate steps would be taken once it was done.

Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote.

