Scoop: Scindia Refuses To Intervene Despite Kamal Nath's Call As Cong MP MLAs Reach B'luru

In a huge development, trouble is mounting for the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh as sources state that Former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Sources further stated that when Kamal Nath's office called Scindia to take control of the situation he refused to help. They also said that two or three MLAs that are allegedly with the BJP are from Scindia's camp.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia denied any knowledge of Digvijaya Singh’s claim that BJP was trying to poach the legislators of their party in Madhya Pradesh. He asserted that the Congress government has come to power on the backing of the people of the state. Moreover, Scindia ruled out any threat to the stability of the Kamal Nath-led government.

On being questioned about Digvijaya Singh’s ‘poaching’ claim, Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, “The Congress government has been made by the government. I do not have knowledge of these things. The Congress government is stable.”

MLAs in Bengaluru

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government.

There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Meanwhile, a BSP MLA has allegedly refused to rebel against the Madhya Pradesh government and may return to Bhopal. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

BJP-Congress trade barbs

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. After reports emerged that some MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel, Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation was under control. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation.

