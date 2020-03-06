MLAs Unhappy Due To Anarchy In MP Congress: BJP MLA Empathises With Wantaway Hardeep Dang

Amidst the political crisis that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government is facing and the alleged resignation of Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, BJP leader Gopal Bhargav stated that MLAs were unhappy due to the prevalence of 'anarchy' in the MP government. Bhargav who is also the leader of opposition in the assembly cited Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation letter stating that he could feel his 'pain and anguish' through it.

'Work of MLAs getting ignored'

Citing Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation letter, he said, "His letter is not only about his own area but also other areas also. I feel sad after reading it. MPs doing their work are getting ignored. He has expressed his anguish and pain through the letter. I request the state government to look into the matter and resolve the issue. If issues like these are not resolved, I am afraid that his government may fall."

It is also important to note that Dang was one of the few opposition leaders who had extended his support to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He along with Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia had also supported the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 last year.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar came forward to reveal that the BJP has been offering 'ministerial positions' to Congress MLAs in attempts of poaching them. "MLAs are being told that leave Congress come to BJP, they are saying we'll make you ministers, we'll give you good positions. I put this out there in the public that I was given this offer openly," said Mahesh Parmar who is a Congress MLA from Tarana, Ujjain.

Emergency Cabinet Expansion?

On Friday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh rubbished reports stating that Hardeep Singh had not resigned from the party. In addition, the Congress leader affirmed that there was 'no problem' within the Kamal Nath government.

Sources, however, have told Republic that to keep the government afloat, Kamal Nath has decided to undergo an emergency cabinet expansion to offer more positions to the unsatisfied Congress MLAs to prevent them from switching boats. Digvijaya Singh told the media that this would be done after the Budget session of the Assembly.

There were reports that some Congress MLAs from MP had reached Bengaluru on Thursday and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government. Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote.

