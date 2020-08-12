Rift In NCP Over Sushant Case? Sharad Pawar Mocks Grand-nephew For Demanding CBI Probe

In a big development on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP supremo termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former.

At the same time, he opined that there would be no opposition if someone sought a CBI investigation in the case. On August 10, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed in his Saamana column that the NCP chief had called him after hearing Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's reference to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Raut claimed that Pawar had condemned the use of "abusive language" against Thackeray and inquired on the steps taken by the state government in this regard.

Sharad Pawar remarked, "We don't give any importance to Parth's statements. He is immature. But if someone wants to conduct a CBI probe, I have said it very clearly- I have 100% faith in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. But if someone feels that there should be a CBI probe, I don't think anyone is opposed to that."

Parth Pawar meets Maharashtra Home Minister

Parth Pawar who suffered a big defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 seeking a CBI probe into the death of the Chhichhore actor. He opined that the death of Rajput is being perceived as the death of the rations of young Indians who move to Mumbai for pursuing their dreams. Maintaining that the youth of the country are demanding a logical and fair closure of the case, he expressed confidence in Deshmukh understanding the urgency and emotions around the case.

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused.

