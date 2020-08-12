BJP Wants To Dislodge Uddhav Govt By September After Failing In Rajasthan: Shiv Sena

In a massive allegation on Wednesday, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana has said that the BJP wants to dislodge the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under the leadership of CM Uddhav Thackeray after its failed attempt in Rajasthan. Toeing Congress' line, alleging that BJP indulged in widespread horse-trading in Rajasthan, Sena said that BJP is trying by all their means to dislodge Maharashtra's MVA government by September.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said that BJP's policy is that they will not allow the functioning of governments that disagree with its thoughts and heaped praises on Sonia Gandhi-led Congress. "Congress has achieved a feat in saving the government in Rajasthan. The State Assembly session is starting from Friday and Chief Minister Gehlot has a clear mandate to run the government. Everybody is laughing at BJP's 'jod tod'. Their policy is simple they will not allow to run and topple those governments which disagree with its thoughts," the editorial stated.

Moreover, Sena has heaped praise on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and said that Pilot's rebellion could not succeed as he could not gather the number of MLAs and BJP could not make through Gehlot's 'Chakravyuh'. Sena said that BJP has already attempted to do 'Operation Kamala' in Maharashtra once by spreading 'rumours' about fissures between MVA leaders. Suggesting that BJP should learn their lesson from Rajasthan, Sena's editorial stated that 'new September deadline' for making the Uddhav govt fall will also be a failure.

Pilot returns to Congress

Earlier on Monday night, after hectic parleys between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, a purported breakthrough was achieved in the Rajasthan political crisis with Pilot returning to Congress. After his return, Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt and said that he has 'manners' to not insult anyone by making personal remarks, in what is being seen as his answer to CM Ashok Gehlot on his 'useless' remark. On the other side, as the assembly session is set to begin on August 14, Gehlot has claimed victory and said that 'BJP's undemocratic attempts' stands exposed.

