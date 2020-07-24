BJP's BL Santosh Condemns Gehlot's Threat To Governor,laments Lowering Of Public Discourse

On Friday, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh lashed out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his warning to Governor Kalraj Mishra. Rubbishing the possibility that the people of the state would gherao the Raj Bhavan as suggested by Gehlot, Santosh contended that the CM's incompetence and Congress' lack of ability was responsible for the current political turmoil. Referring to the Rajasthan CM's diatribe against the Governor, he lamented the fact that "deplorable language" had entered the public discourse.

Frustrated Rajasthan CM @ashokgehlot51 warns Governor that people will corner him ... What for Gehlotji ..? For your incompetence ..? Your Party’s inability .? Highly deplorable language for a public discourse .. — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 24, 2020

Gehlot warns Governor Kalraj Mishra

Hours after the Rajasthan HC ordered "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's show-cause notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure from "powers above" to not call the special Assembly session. Mentioning that he had written to Mishra regarding this on Thursday itself, Gehlot lamented that the latter had not acted yet. He exuded confidence that Congress and its allies have a majority in the Assembly.

Moreover, he alleged that a section of the legislators allegedly holed up in a resort in Haryana were anxious to return to the party fold. Additionally, the Rajasthan CM warned the Governor that his government would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bhavan on not receiving justice. Currently, Gehlot and his MLAs have reached the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor for convincing him to convene the Assembly session.

Talking to the media, Gehlot remarked, "I met the Governor and discussed a number of things including the Corona crisis. I had hoped that he will respond by the evening but he didn't. I cannot understand this, because there is a simple process and when the request has been made then the Governor has to give the orders, I believe that due to pressure from above he is not allowing us an assembly session."

He added, "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. It is Governor's constitutional position. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility."

