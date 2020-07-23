Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Gehlot Suggests Sending Audiotapes To FSL In US For Voice Test

Embattled Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suggested that the audiotapes of a purported conversation involving Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple his government should be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the United States for a fair investigation into its authenticity. The audiotape scandal came to the fore after Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Thursday, Gehlot said, "They (BJP) are now caught red-handed. If they think they don't trust the Rajasthan government, we don't trust Delhi, then they can send the audio-tapes to the FSL agency in the US for a voice test. They should step forward and undergo a voice test. Union Ministers/MLAs/MPs give speeches so everyone knows it is their voice."

He added, "Still, the first reaction always is 'it wasn't my voice'. They are also threatening people. Nothing is going to work. Satyamev Jayate."

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) on Monday sent a notice to Shekhawat over the audio-tape scandal. Shekhawat had earlier denied that he figured in the audio clip and said he is open to a probe. The SOG has so far registered three FIRs on complaints related to horse-trading to allegedly dislodge the Congress government in the state.

On his letter to PM

The Chief Minister said his intention to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to draw his attention to the political crisis in the state and ensure that the PM later doesn't distance himself citing a lack of information from any side. "I wrote to PM as it's a democracy. I wrote it so that he doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information. I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it," Ashok Gehlot said.

On Wednesday, Gehlot brought to PM Modi's attention the attempt to topple the democratically elected government in the state. In a letter addressed to the PM, he claimed that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders, and some over-ambitious Congress leaders were involved in this conspiracy. He pointed out that many state governments were being destabilised violating the spirit of the anti-defection law passed by the Rajiv Gandhi-led government, which was later made more stringent during Atal Bihar Vajpayee's tenure as the PM.

While acknowledging that PM Modi might not be aware of or is being misled about the plot to oust the Rajasthan government, Gehlot warned that history will never forgive anyone who is a party to such an act. Thereafter, he exuded confidence that truth, democratic traditions, and constitutional principles will win. He stressed that the Congress government would complete its full term, rendering good governance to the people.

