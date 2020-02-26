BJP's Manoj Tiwari Suspects Political Conspiracy In IB Officer's Death, Seeks Probe

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday claimed that the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma amid the Delhi violence was part of a political conspiracy, and sought a high-level investigation into the matter.

Sharing ANI Editor Smita Prakash's tweet about the murder of the IB officer, Manoj Tiwari said that the martyrdom of Ankit Sharma won't go in vain, and the culprits would face stringent punishment for the 'audacious crime'.

"Such an audacious crime is part of a political conspiracy. There should be a high-level investigation and strict punishment should be given to the culprits within a certain time frame. The martyrdom of Ankit Sharma won't go in vain. In this hour of grief, we stand shoulder to shoulder with his family," Manoj Tiwari said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

ऐसा दुस्साहसिक अपराध एक राजनीतिक साज़िश का हिस्सा है इसकी उच्चस्तरीय जाँच होनी चाहिए और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा एक तय वक़्त की सीमा में होनी चाहिए| स्वर्गीय शहीद अंकित शर्मा की शहादत ख़ाली नहीं जाएगी दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिवार के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े हैं https://t.co/oRqt9mSAoF — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 26, 2020



As per Smita Prakash, the IB officer was trying to rescue people who were trapped by a mob, was beaten and shot, his body was tossed into a drain.

Intelligence Bureau officer martyred in Delhi violence

Police have reported that they are still verifying facts on how he was killed. Ankit Sharma is said to have reached home on Tuesday around 5.30 pm; however he went outside to see what was happening. Soon after that he was reported missing, and on Wednesday, was confirmed to have been claimed by the violence.

The family of the IB Officer while speaking exclusively to Republic TV has alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer.

"Tahir Hussain the AAP councilor is behind the murder of my brother. Anti CAA protestors took my brother and three others to the building which belongs to Tahir Hussain," said Ankit Sharma's brother.

A day before, Police Head Constable Ratan Lal had also lost his life in the violent clashes. He was shot dead amid violence in Delhi. So far, 27 people have died and almost 200 are injured.

