BJP's Sovan Chatterjee Claims Mamata Govt Tapped His Phone; TMC Says 'use WhatsApp/Signal'

With the poll campaign intensifying in West Bengal, scores of accusations and controversies have also begun. Now, Sovan Chatterjee, ex-TMC and now a BJP neta who has recently been appointed as the Saffron party's Kolkata-zone observer, has accused the Trinamool Congress government of phone tapping. On Thursday, Chatterjee addressed a press conference and alleged that his mobile phone was being tapped. Chatterjee also claimed that the BJP could have won 23-24 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal had the Trinamool Congress not used 'muscle power'.

"I had suddenly noticed that the phone was kept under surveillance. It was being done to help one person or the administration in general. I was forced to change my phone number," the former Kolkata Mayor alleged. He, however, did not say who that "one person" is. Meanwhile, he also announced a series of programmes, including an initiative called ''Samadhan'' for solving problems of people, which will be conducted in the Kolkata zone. A few days ago Chatterjee's convoy was stopped from entering a BJP rally as TMC supporters blocked his way and raised slogans against him.

However, TMC's Sougata Roy has dismissed the allegations. As per reports, he said that the state government cannot tap mobile phones and that it is done by the Centre. He said to The Indian Express, "If his phone was indeed under surveillance then he could have used WhatsApp of Facetime to make calls. We use these apps to make calls. This is basically a baseless charge to show his importance as a political leader."

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

