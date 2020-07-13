Jharkhand BJP Slams Lalu Yadav For Flouting Jail Manual; Setting Up Darbar In Hospital

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Supremo leader Lalu Yadav was allegedly seen taking a meeting in the hospital where he has been undergoing treatment. Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Sunday alleged that the RJD leader was violating the jail manual by setting up a 'darbar' in the RIMS hospital where he was currently lodged.

Taking to Facebook, Shahdeo posted a picture of Yadav setting up 'Darbar' in the hospital, with his post captioned in Hindi saying, "Openly violating Jail Manual. The darbar of former (Bihar) Chief Minister Lalu Prasad has been adorned even during the Corona period. The excuse - he had to see the Health Minister Banna Gupta Ji. He is also talking on mobile. Take action Honourable Chief Minister."

The picture also shows Lalu Yadav talking on the mobile phone with State's Health Minister Banna Gupta sitting opposite to him with two others in the room.

Picture credit: Pratul Shahdeo Facebook

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in four fodder scams due to which he was awarded jail term up to 14 years. He has been in hospital undergoing treatment for health issue, however, setting up meetings in jail or in hospital is against the jail manual.

This is not the first time Lalu has been seen violating the jail manual. Ever since the formation of Hemant Soren led government in Jharkhand in alliance with RJD and Congress, Lalu was seen holding political meetings in the hospital where he is admitted, openly flouting jail manual. Even state ministers have been visiting him in the hospital to participate in the meetings.

Bihar Assembly Election is due in October-November this year. However, it will be pertinent to see if the elections will be held as per the schedule or will be postponed in the wake of COVID-19 as political parties including RJD are seeking postponement of the elections while BJP is contending that opposition parties are holding Coronavirus as an excuse to postpone elections.

