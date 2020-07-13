Rajasthan: Cong Claims 'BTP MLAs With Us' Despite Party's Whip To Not Vote In Floor Test

Contrasting Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) decision to refrain from voting, Rajasthan Congress Secretary Chetan Dudi, on Monday, claimed that BTP's 2 MLAs were in support of the Ashok Gehlot government. Dudi added that the 2 MLAs - who are currently holed up at Fairmont Hotel with other Gehlot supporting MLAs - had attended the CLP meeting. Congress has claimed the support of 109 MLAs and has called all its MLAs - including Sachin Pilot - to attend a CLP meeting on Tuesday.

All I know is that their MLAs are with us. Both the MLAs are supporting Congress party. They were present at the legislative party meeting earlier today and they are present here as well: Chetan Dudi, Secretary, #Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. https://t.co/3swQ62d6Yn pic.twitter.com/kg7w40dhDC — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

BTP issues whip to MLAs

Earlier in the day, BTP issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place. BTP, founded by Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Vasava in 2017, had voted for the Congress party's candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls held in June. In the letter addressed to the MLAs, BTP national president Maheshbhai Vasava also stressed that they should not vote for Sachin Pilot or BJP either. He warned of disciplinary action if the MLAs violated the party whip.

Contrary to Congress claims that 107 MLAs were present at the Congress CLP meet on Monday, sources have told Republic TV that only 84 Congress MLAs were present in the meeting which concluded at CM Gehlot's residence in Rajasthan. This reduces Congress' numbers in the Rajasthan Assembly from 107 to 84, putting it in a minority. While Deputy CM Sachin Pilot claims to have the support of 30 MLAs, BJP currently has 72 MLAs and 13 are independent MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

Current Rajasthan turmoil

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response to the FIR, Pilot arrived in Delhi with 22 MLAs on Saturday, seeking an audience with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership. Though both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reportedly contacted Pilot to placate him, Pilot himself met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi. Meanwhile, Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief with Raghuveer Meena.