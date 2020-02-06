Union Budget
PM Modi's Fiery Response To Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' Garners Praise From Netizens

Politics

PM Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday gave a befitting response to Congress' Rahul Gandhi on "Danda remark" leaving netizens in splits

Updated On:
PM Modi

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." Soon after PM's response, netizens lauded the speech by the Prime Minister and his timing. 

The Prime Minister had said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

PM Modi reminds Cong of 1984 anti-Sikh riots; asks, 'Weren't they minorities?'

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi asked to reply to PM Modi's fiery 'danda' counter; here's what he said

As the Prime Minister gave a befitting response, netizens lauded his wit and choice of words:

PM Modi fires scorching reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack; says he's 'gaali-proof'

People have used danda already, 'Jr partner' Rahul Gandhi has experience: Pralhad Joshi

 

Published:
