PM Modi's Fiery Response To Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' Garners Praise From Netizens

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." Soon after PM's response, netizens lauded the speech by the Prime Minister and his timing.

The Prime Minister had said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."