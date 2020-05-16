Hanuman Jayanti In Andhra Pradesh: Here's How People Celebrate The Festival

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Hindu across the country observe this day, which falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Devotees offer special prayers to the god, who is considered a symbol of strength. Lord Hanuman is believed to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ram.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

According to mythology, it was hanuman’s devotion for Lord Ram that assisted him in defeating Ravana after he abducted Sita. It is known that even before his birth, it was predicted that Lord Hanuman would be Lord Ram’s devotee. On Hanuman Jayanti, people visit Hanuman temples and offer prayers to the god, who with his powers conquers evil spirits. Devotees also apply sindoor tilak on their foreheads from Hanuman’s idol.

Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh

The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on May 17, 2020. The celebration begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. On this day, devotees will perform Archana, Abhishekam, and Nivedana to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh.

Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Andhra Pradesh

According to Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh falls on May 17, 2020. Devotees perform Pooja and offer red cloth with marigold flowers and roses. They also offer Indian sweets and desserts like Laddu and Halwa as Prasad. They visit temples, carry out religious gatherings. Different varieties of food, sweets, flowers and offered to Lord Hanuman and distributed among the devotees. However, this year celebration of Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh will be limited. Due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees cannot carry processions and large gatherings are not allowed.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Other states

In states like Maharashtra, people celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on the full-moon day of Chaitra. On the other hand, devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh observe 41 days of Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and conclude the same on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Tamil Nadu, Hindus celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on the Margazhi month as Lord Hanuman was born on the Moola Nakshatra in that month. Moreover, in Karnataka, people observe Hanuman Jayanti on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Mardashirsha month, which is also known as Hanuman Vratam.

