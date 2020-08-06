Chandrababu Naidu Wants Ayodhya-type Resolution For Andhra Pradesh's 3 Capital Issue

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for not accepting the TDP's challenge to seek a fresh mandate from the voters in the state on his proposed three-capitals move.

Naidu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere and solve the Amaravati capital issue just like the way he has resolved the vexed problem of Ayodhya.

The TDP chief was speaking in Amaravati after the expiry of his earlier 48-hour deadline where he had demanded Jagan to withdraw the capital shifting decision or go for fresh elections as a referendum.

"The ruling YSRCP leaders ran away from our challenge like cowards. This chief minister says he comes from a family that stands by its word and never breaks promises. Now, his actions show his government has no credibility. The CM has no authority to change the state capital as per his whims and fancies," Naidu said.

"The Centre warned the Jagan Reddy government several times on the cancellation of PPEs relating to global solar companies. Those investors' problems were finally solved at the intervention of the Centre and with the orders of the courts. In respect of Amaravati also, the MoUs were signed with 29,000 farmers who gave away 33,000 acres of their ancestral lands for constructing the capital for all 5 crore people," informed Naidu.

The TDP chief asked Jagan whether he had no confidence in his own decision regarding trifurcation of capitals or whether he was afraid to face the AP voters on this issue.

"The Congress made a similar grave mistake by bifurcating united Andhra Pradesh without taking the people's approval. Congress paid a heavy price because it did not correct its mistake despite massive protests by people and opposition parties at that time. Now also, all sections of people including the activists of Jagan Reddy's own YSRCP are making humble appeals for stopping the destruction of Amaravati capital. It is time for the AP CM to realise his folly and take corrective measures," Naidu said.

Stating that the Capital shifting was a complex issue, Naidu told the AP CM that he had no authority to create three capitals since the people's will would prevail ultimately in a democratic country like India.