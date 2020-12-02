Chaos In Mamata's TMC Far From Over? Adhikari Miffed, MLA Silbhadra Dutta Won't Talk

After meeting with former Bengal cabinet minister and MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress envoys on Tuesday also tried to reach out to another legislator Silbhadra Dutta. He had expressed his desire not to contest the upcoming polls, and had said that the TMC leadership should have been more pro-active in redressing his grievances. However, as per reports, the party was unable to meet him as he declined to talk.

Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) officials were sent to talk to Dutta, but he refused to entertain them. Soon after, TMC's North 24 Parganas district president went to his residence but could not meet him as he was not at home.

"They had come to talk to me. I told them (I-PAC) I would not discuss organisational matters with them. It is not possible for me to take directions from a private agency on how politics or organisational work should be done. Later, our district president Jyotipriyo Mullick called me up and expressed his desire to visit my place. I said he is welcome. But I would not change my decision on not to contest polls," said Dutta, who is a two-time TMC MLA from Barrackpore. When asked whether he had informed the leadership of his grievances, Dutta said that the party is aware of everything but nothing has been done to redress them.

Leaders in TMC are reportedly disappointed by the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the party and the presence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Suvendu Adhikari meets Kishor & Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday said that Adhikari is not joining BJP and the problem with him has been solved. The TMC leader stated that he, along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, had a fruitful discussion with Adhikari. He added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted and that TMC is united.

"Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. I had a fruitful meeting with him today along with Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee and things are sorted out. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Mamata win again. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted. Party is united. There was a need for a face-to-face meeting. So it was done," Saugata Roy stated.

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Mamata's cabinet

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the cabinet post and sources had said that he may resign from the party soon. A day earlier Adhikari had also resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman. Moreover, senior leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party joined the BJP.

Mamata's message to miffed leaders

Though she did not take names, Mamata Banerjee in a message to miffed leaders, said, "The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that." She also added, "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp."

