Amid Rajasthan Crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Police Notice Issued To Sachin Pilot

Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday issued a clarification about the notice issued by the state police's Special Operations Group (SOG) to Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on July 10. Gehlot stated that the notices were issued not just to Pilot but also multiple MLAs including himself in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Moreover, he clarified that they were being called to merely record their statement. According to him, it was not correct to read too much into this.

In the FIR registered on July 10 under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy), two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs. After intercepting some conversations, it noted that attempts were being made to topple the government before the Rajya Sabha polls. As per the conversations, Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

But, Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on Saturday set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. Ministers from the Deputy CM’s camp also skipped the meeting called by Gehlot on Saturday night.

