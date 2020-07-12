'Worried' Kapil Sibal Tells Congress To Wake Up Before It's Too Late Amid Rajasthan Crisis

The Congress has finally broken its silence and accepted dissent even within its high command's ranks over the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, with the Gehlot government facing an existential threat. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Sunday that he is ‘worried for his party’ as several Congress MLAs reached Delhi amid speculations that they may withdraw their support from the ruling party in the state.

Sibal questioned whether Congress would take action and prevent any unfortunate turn of events before the situation goes out of hand. “Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” he said in a tweet. Responding to Kapil Sibal’s tweet, Congress leader Vivek Tankha shared similar concerns and admitted that the party is ‘weakening’. Another Congress reaction to escalating tensions in Rajasthan came from Alka Lamba who wrote ‘Now patience is the only key to success’.

Worried for our party



Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 12, 2020

Kapil ji your worry is every party members concern. It’s time to strengthen the party to fight forces who have only 1 agenda :: weaken congress & our democratic values & institutions. https://t.co/Cy6C97BOsK — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) July 12, 2020

Political rift in Rajasthan: Developments so far

The fissure between Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot has deepened, sources said on Sunday. While Pilot is in Delhi along with his MLAs, sources informed that few independent MLAs who are part of the Congress government have also travelled to Delhi. Moreover, in a setback to the Gehlot government, they may pull back support to be a part of Sachin Pilot's camp.

Sources said independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh who supported Congress from outside have also reached Delhi. Earlier, they had been summoned by the state's ACB to allegedly pre-empt any move to topple the government.

Deputy CM Pilot is reportedly planning a show of strength before the party's high command in Delhi. However, in a sensational turn of events, he has now been summoned by the Rajasthan Police SOG, in an order that could not have come without Gehlot's assent.

Pilot, for his part, met Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday evening and asserted his position, as per sources.

