CM Ashok Gehlot Lashes Out In Assembly, Says End To Rajasthan Crisis 'stunned Amit Shah'

As the Rajasthan Assembly session convened, renewed with the support of all Congress MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, lashed out at the BJP over its 'attempts to topple a democratically-elected government'. Talking about Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion, he said that the return of the rebels back into Congress folds surprised only Amit Shah and the BJP. Vowing that the BJP's dreams won't be fulfilled in Rajasthan, he flaunted his 50-year-long experience in politics, while debating for the trust vote for his government.

Gehlot: 'Is this democracy - to topple an elected govt?'

Lashing out at the BJP, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "You tried a lot to lure our colleagues. The way it beautifully ended, in the end, stunned the BJP and Amit Shah and no one else. Your party, your high command conspired against us and the whole nation saw what you did in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh. This is a naked dance and you don't even bother about (hiding) this. Is this democracy - to topple an elected govt? I am in politics for 50 years and have been in senior posts".

Pilot sidelined in Assembly

In a blatant attempt to sideline ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, he was allocated a seat close to the opposition instead of his usual seat next to CM Ashok Gehlot. Inspite of the pointed snub, Pilot remarked, "When I entered the Assembly at 11.30 am today, I found my seat here. When I would sit there, I was a part of the government and safe. I understand that this is the border and the most powerful warrior is sent to the border."

Pilot returns to Congress

On Monday, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. While sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. The Congress held a CLP meeting on Thursday and has moved a 'motion of confidence' supporting Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly on Friday, opposing BJP's no-confidence motion.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. This move has been challenged in Rajasthan High Court, which has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing.