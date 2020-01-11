'Chhappak Opposers' Are 'Hitler Supporters': Chhattisgarh CM Doubles Down On Tax Exemption

Two days after declaring Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' tax-free, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday, called those who opposed the movie as 'Hitler supporters'. He added that the actress had been termed 'Pakistani, Chinese' as she stood in solidarity with JNU students. Padukone had raked up a heated debate when she was spotted at a JNUSU protest on Wednesday ahead of her movie release on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel: Those who are opposing #Chhapaak are Hitler supporters. They can't tolerate any type of opposition. The actor of this film has been called Pakistani, Chinese etc. just because she stood in support (of JNU students). pic.twitter.com/IsVIMmxNcP — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Previously on Thursday, ahead of the movie's release, Baghel declared Chhapaak - the Meghna Gulzar directed biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal as tax-free. Baghel announced the decision stating that one should watch the film along with family, to become 'self-aware'. The movie was also made tax-free in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh by CM Kamal Nath - a day of the movie's release - which is not the usual norm.

On Wednesday, the Chhatisgarh CM had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as 'Hitler supporters' after protests against the JNU attack were seen throughout the country. Holding PM Modi and Shah responsible, he said, "This has never happened in the history of the nation. How can someone enter campus and assault the students?" adding, "India is a country of different ideologies but they (Modi and Shah) are supporters of Hitler. They suppress the Opposition".

Amid the promotions of her next movie 'Chhapaak', actress Deepika Padukone was spotted on the JNU campus on Wednesday, in an apparent expression of solidarity with the JNUSU after the horrific attack on January 5. She was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack. The actress's seven minutes appearance outside the Sabarmati campus where the protests were going on led to a massive debate over her 'class act' on social media, ultimately making #BoycottChhapaak trend on Twitter. While BJP has slammed her appearance and asked for a boycott of the movie - 'Chhapaak', Congress has said that she does not owe an explanation.

