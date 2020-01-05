Kejriwal Hits Back At Amit Shah, Says 'point Out Shortcomings, Will Implement Suggestions'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on how the ruling AAP government in the national capital has not done any work and has wasted five years. Earlier, Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections.

Kejriwal's subtle response

मैंने गृह मंत्री, श्री अमित शाह जी का पूरा भाषण सुना। मुझे लगा वो हमारे कामों की कमियाँ बताएँगे और दिल्ली के विकास की बात करेंगे। लेकिन उन्होंने मुझे गाली देने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कहा। दिल्ली के लिए उनके पास सुझाव हैं तो बताएँ, हम अच्छे सुझावों को अगले 5 साल में लागू करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that he had heard the entire speech of Amit Shah and had thought that there would be constructive criticism or that Shah would point out some shortcomings of the Delhi government. However, all that Shah did was abuse Kejriwal. Delhi CM further added that if Shah has some suggestions, then the AAP government would definitely take it up in the next five years.

In his speech, Shah said that a person can bluff the public only once and that's what Kejriwal had managed to do. However, the Union Home Minister claimed that the people of Delhi had gone on to see through the AAP government's lies and that was evident with the BJP winning municipal polls. Shah also cited the BJP's win in Delhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

AAP, however, has a stronghold over New Delhi, having 67 of 70 seats to it's name following the 2015 Assembly polls.

The Home Minister said that the Delhi people should ask the Kejriwal government for a report card of the work done in the last five years. The questions over the report card came even though on December 24, the party released it's report card in a press conference.

In the press conference, Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi gave us a big responsibility. We had a huge mandate after winning 67 out of 70 seats. I am happy to say that we have done them proud. We worked on every opportunity that was given to us. I can say with assurance, that post-independence, this is the most honest government in the country. There were all sorts of agencies which were probing us but we have got a clean chit from all of them."

The Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Delhi Assembly polls yet. However, the elections are expected to take place soon since the term of the Assembly expires on February 22.

