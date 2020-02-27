Delhi CM Kejriwal Chairs Meeting, Decides On Relief Measures For Victims Of Violence

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting over the violence that has taken the national capital by storm for the past few days. Sources reported that Kejriwal chaired the meeting to decide the relief measures that would be provided to the victims of the North-East Delhi violence. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Kailash Gahlot and other senior officials were in attendance for the meeting. As of today, 34 people have been killed, and over 189 people have been injured in the Delhi violence.

'Violence not done by aam aadmi'

While speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal who was martyred in the violent clashes that broke in North-East Delhi on Monday. Kejriwal also spoke about the death of the Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma. The officer is said to have been attacked by a stone-pelting mob who killed him and dumped his body in the drain.

"People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus & Muslims in Delhi never want to fight," said Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia had also visited the violence-affected areas in the North-East district of the national capital. They had interacted with the locals at Johripur following a Delhi High Court order that "the Chief Minister and Deputy CM should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people."

