CM Khattar And Adityanath Discuss A Wide Range Of Bilateral Issues

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been incredibly successful with his initiative to resolve bilateral issues with Uttar Pradesh, as UP has agreed to construct three bridges on the River Yamuna. Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Saturday in Lucknow and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues concerning both the states in the field of revenue, irrigation, water resources, PWD (B&R), and Agriculture. Apart from the bilateral issue, it was also decided that both the states would construct the bridge connecting Hasanpur of Palwal and the National Highway to Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Dixit Award is given in February 1975 in the case of the border of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, an important decision was taken to reconstruct the pillars which are missing from the spot through the Survey of India by March 31, 2020. The amount that will be incurred for the work has been estimated at around Rs 20 crores, and both the states will bear this amount in the ratio of 50:50. The construction of a high-level bridge and road connecting Bilaspur to Khojkipur in district Panipat district was also decided upon. 70 meters of land will be acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government within one month and will get it constructed. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Government agreed to construct a bridge on Yamuna River between Faridabad and Greater Noida via Jasna-Manjhwali Atta Gujran and the land will be acquired this month, which will cost Rs 104 crore.

Haryana to launch single Emergency number for women's safety

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on December 7, announced that soon a single emergency number will be launched in Haryana to ensure the safety of women. According to him, the project is called 'Dial 112'. Speaking to the media, Khattar spoke about the increasing number of crimes against women amid the nationwide Unnao and Hyderabad rape and murder case. He said, "Such acts are shameful and condemnable. We have taken multiple steps in Haryana against it, we have opened women-only police stations, Durga Shakti app has also been launched. Soon, we are going to start 'Dial 112' project in the state. The society and police need to be on alert to stop such cases from arising in the future."

(With inputs from ANI)