CM Nitish Out Of Steam, Turning Pages Of Past: Tejashwi Yadav Wants Bihar To Forget Lalu?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been involved in heated moments while campaigning for the upcoming elections in the last couple of days, was yet again targeted by his rival Tejashwi Yadav in his latest tweet.

Taking a swipe at the JD(U) chief, Yadav tweeted, "Nitish Kumar ji, who is tired, is running away from realities and rationalities. After ruining the future of the crores of youth in Bihar, he is now turning the pages of past. It's clear, he is running out of steam," he added.

The RJD leader's jibe came a day after Nitish Kumar attacked Tejashwi Yadav and his father - Lalu Prasad Yadav, asking about how bad things were 15 years ago.

Alluding to the lack of schools in Bihar previously, he slammed Lalu Yadav's regime for not progressing the state and bettering its educational facilities. "Ask your parents if they set up any schools or colleges when they were in power... or whether they kept on making ill-gotten profits," Nitish Kumar said.

Slamming Lalu Yadav and his wife- Rabri Devi's tenure as Chief Ministers, he said when the RJD got a chance to rule, they only indulged themselves in crime, resulting in jail time.

Countering the JD(U) leader's attack on the family, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Respected Nitish ji is tired. The public is fed up of his stale, boring and age-old speeches, which makes it clear that he is running out of steam."

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

